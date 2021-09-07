UrduPoint.com

WHO Chief Discusses Int'l Pandemic Preparedness Agreement With Dutch Health Minister

WHO Chief Discusses Int'l Pandemic Preparedness Agreement With Dutch Health Minister

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, held a meeting with Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge on Tuesday, during which they discussed COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the need for an international agreement on pandemic preparedness and response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, held a meeting with Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge on Tuesday, during which they discussed COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the need for an international agreement on pandemic preparedness and response.

"Met with @hugodejonge, Netherlands Min of Health & Deputy PM, on #Netherlands' commitment to #VaccinEquity to defeat #COVID19 & need for further virus origin studies. We also discussed the importance of strengthening @WHO & for an int'l agreement on pandemic preparedness & response," Tedros wrote on Twitter.

The Netherlands is one of the original six donors to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. It has steadily increased its financial support to support the WHO-led effort for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among all countries, regardless of their developmental or economic status.

The COVAX facility is a global initiative responsible for the distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines worldwide. The Dutch contribution to COVAX is expected to reach 20 million doses by the end of the year.

