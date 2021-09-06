WHO Chief Meets With Russian Health Minister to Discuss COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Director-General of the World Health Organization(WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, held a meeting with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Monday during which they discussed the cooperation on combating COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, including tuberculosis.

"Had good meeting with #Russia Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko on @WHO-Russia collaboration on the #COVID19 response & strengthening of the global public health architecture to prevent future epidemics & pandemics. We also discussed Russia's collaboration with WHO & partners to [end tuberculosis]," Tedros wrote on Twitter.

Last October, WHO and Russia signed four memoranda of understanding, which included a $15 million contribution by Moscow to support the UN health agency's COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. Russia also committed to increasing the quantity of WHO health information materials in Russian and promoting health literacy in Russian-speaking countries.

Russia has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 response, being the first country to officially register a vaccine, Sputnik V.