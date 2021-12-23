UrduPoint.com

WHO Chief Says Blanket Vaccine Booster Programs May Prolong COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:39 PM

GENEVA, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Blanket vaccine booster programs are likely to prolong the COVID-19 pandemic rather than ending it, as a result of unequal distribution of vaccines between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing that "diverting supply to countries already having high levels of vaccination coverage" will give the virus "more opportunity to spread and mutate."WHO has previously called on countries to reach a target of vaccinating 40 percent of their populations by the end of the year, but only half of WHO member states have been able to make it, which has largely been a result of the global inequity of vaccine distribution, according to Tedros.

