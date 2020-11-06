UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Scientist Says Early To Judge If Covid Mutation In Minks Can Impact Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 04:47 PM

WHO Chief Scientist Says Early to Judge If Covid Mutation in Minks Can Impact Vaccine

Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan said Friday it was too early to decide whether the coronavirus mutation found in the farmed mink population in Denmark could impact the efficacy of vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan said Friday it was too early to decide whether the coronavirus mutation found in the farmed mink population in Denmark could impact the efficacy of vaccines.

Denmark, a major mink fur exporter, has said it may need to kill up to 17 million of minks over fear of the new mutation spreading back to humans.

"We need to wait and see what the implications are, but I don't think we should come to any conclusions whether this particular mutation is going to impact vaccine efficacy or not. We don't have any evidence at the moment that it would," Swaminathan told a virtual press briefing.

The coronavirus mutations in minks need to be studied properly before experts can say if there can be any complications and what kind, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said.

"What we understand is the minks have been infected with contact from humans, it circulates in the mink and then it could pass back to humans. So there's always a concern when you have a circulation and transmission from human to animals and then from animals to humans.

So there is a number of activities that are ongoing to understand the situation in Denmark," Van Kerkhove said.

According to the expert, mutations are normal and experts have been monitoring all changes in the virus since the beginning.

"In this situation, there is a suggestion that some of these mutations may have some implications, but we need to do the proper studies to evaluate this. and that is ongoing right now with colleagues at the SSI in Denmark as well as our international working group," Van Kerkhove said.

There is no evidence yet that this particuar mutation behaves differently from others, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said.

"It may have a slightly different signature, but it is still the same virus. What we have to evaluate over time is whether this virus has any difference in transmission or clinical severity or whether there's any implications for diagnostics or vaccines. But we're a long, long way away from making any determination of that kind," Ryan said.

Related Topics

World Same Van Lead Denmark May All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

21 minutes ago

IG stresses for community policing

3 minutes ago

Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature ..

21 minutes ago

Mob Attacks Portland Police Chief's Home After Pro ..

4 minutes ago

CCAC to meet during next week for taking the secon ..

4 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather likely during next 24 hours

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.