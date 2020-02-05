UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Slams Wealthy Countries For Failing To Share Virus Data

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:02 AM

WHO chief slams wealthy countries for failing to share virus data

The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday accused some wealthy countries of being "well behind" in sharing data on novel coronavirus cases, calling for more global solidarity to combat the virus

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday accused some wealthy countries of being "well behind" in sharing data on novel coronavirus cases, calling for more global solidarity to combat the virus.

"Of the 176 cases reported outside China so far, WHO has received complete case report forms for only 38 percent of cases. Some high-income countries are well behind in sharing this vital data with WHO," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a technical briefing on the virus to the UN agency's executive board.

