WHO Chief Wants 10% Jabbed In Every Country By September

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:13 PM

The WHO chief on Monday called for a huge global effort to ensure that 10 percent of the population in every country is vaccinated against Covid-19 by September

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The WHO chief on Monday called for a huge global effort to ensure that 10 percent of the population in every country is vaccinated against Covid-19 by September.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a "massive push to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population of every country by September", in a speech at the opening of the UN health agency's main annual assembly.

