ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) has committed US $886 million for five years to support the health sector of Pakistan.

In this regard the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed a five-year Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS 2020-25) for WHO and Pakistan on Thursday.

The strategy reaffirmed the strength of the relationship between the WHO as part of the wider UN System and the Government of Pakistan.

The strategy advances WHO's long history of collaboration with the country and underscores the commitment to work together toward agreed priorities for the greater impact and relevance to the people of Pakistan as envisioned in the Government's Five-Year Plan, National Health Vision and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The CCS took into consideration the Thirteenth General Programme of Work (GPW) endorsed by the World Health Assembly and prioritizes maximizing WHO's contribution to three strategic priorities through advancing universal health coverage, addressing health emergencies and promoting healthier populations.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said that signing of the Country Cooperation Strategy (2020-25) for WHO and Pakistan was a renewed and long-lasting commitment of the WHO towards improved health outcomes in Pakistan.

He appreciated WHO support and said Pakistan has long-lasting partnership with WHO and current support to tackle COVID-19 epidemic and other health emergencies.

Dr Faisal said that reforms initiative for the development and implementation of UHC benefit package of Pakistan, control of communicable diseases, addressing reproductive, maternal, child health and nutrition issues and strengthening of health system and Primary healthcare in the country are few areas of major collaboration.

He said that signing of this CCS would help the country in improving health outcomes and making speedy progress towards UHC and health well-being.

Head of WHO Pakistan, Dr Mahipala Palitha said "The CCS for WHO and Pakistan is the result of analysis of the health and development situation and of WHO's current programme of activities and was carried out by a CCS working group representing the Ministry of National Health Services, provincial and Area Departments of Health (DOH), partners and other stakeholders.

Illustrating WHO's commitment to impact, he said a clear results framework for monitoring and evaluation has also been articulated in the CCS.

Secretary National Health Services, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja said, "WHO is playing a leadership role among the health development partners in Pakistan and have mobilized significant technical and financial resources for the better health outcomes of Pakistan." He said that the fresh commitment of US$ 886 million over five years is targeted towards specific and prioritized health sector needs and is fully aligned with the government's strategic priorities in the health sector.

Director General Health Services, Malik Mohammad Safi, WHO Health System Coordinator, Dr Jamal Nasher and other senior officials of the Ministry of National Health Services and WHO witnessed the signing ceremony.