MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The World Health Organization is working closely with Russia on the assessment of the Sputnik V vaccine to ultimately list it for emergency use against the coronavirus, the WHO regional director for Europe said Thursday.

"We need to increase... the portfolio of the vaccines.

That's why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eagerly awaited and then we continue to work also with the Russian Federation very closely on the emergency use listing of Sputnik V," Hans Kluge said at a press briefing.

The WHO's emergency use validation will open the door for countries to speed up their own approval processes to import and administer the vaccine. Separately, the EU drug regulator continues its rolling review of Sputnik V to decide if the benefits of its use outweigh the risks.