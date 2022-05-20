WHO Convenes Emergency Meeting of Experts to Discuss Monkeypox Outbreak - Reports

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to convene an emergency meeting of experts to discuss the outbreak of monkeypox in light of rapidly rising cases, The Telegraph reported on Friday

The meeting's agenda is believed to be the ways of the virus' transmission, its high prevalence in gays and bisexual men, as well as the situation with vaccines, the newspaper said.

Since early May, several countries across the world have been reporting cases of monkeypox, including the UK, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Australia and Canada.