WHO Establishes Program Aimed at Increasing Access to Life-Saving Treatment for Diabetes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday launched a pilot program to prequalify human insulin to facilitate treatment for diabetes in low- and middle-income countries.

"Diabetes is on the rise globally, and rising faster in low-income countries... too many people who need insulin encounter financial hardship in accessing it, or go without it and risk their lives. WHO's prequalification initiative for insulin is a vital step towards ensuring everyone who needs this life-saving product can access it," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, as quoted in a press release.

This decision is an essential part of a series of steps WHO undertakes to tackle diabetes.

According to WHO data, only half of the people that are in need of insulin can access it, mainly due to expensive prices. Around 65 million people are in need of insulin worldwide.

Globally, more than 420 million people are forced to live with diabetes. It is a Primary cause of many health complications, including stroke, heart attack, blindness and others. Additionally, the disease is known to be the seventh leading cause of death.

