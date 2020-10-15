WHO Europe Director: We Are Not Back to Mid-March Despite Record Number of New COVID Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Director for Europe at the World Health Organization Hans Kluge said Thursday the situation with the coronavirus was not the same as during the previous peak in mid-March despite record number of new cases

"Over the weekend, new records were reached with daily totals surpassing 120,000 cases for the first time on both October 9 and 10. Does it mean that we are back to mid-March? No, we are not. Although we record 2-3 times more cases per day compared to the April peak, we still observe five times less deaths," Kluge told a press conference.