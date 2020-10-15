UrduPoint.com
WHO Europe Director: We Are Not Back To Mid-March Despite Record Number Of New COVID Cases

WHO Europe Director: We Are Not Back to Mid-March Despite Record Number of New COVID Cases

Regional Director for Europe at the World Health Organization Hans Kluge said Thursday the situation with the coronavirus was not the same as during the previous peak in mid-March despite record number of new cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Regional Director for Europe at the World Health Organization Hans Kluge said Thursday the situation with the coronavirus was not the same as during the previous peak in mid-March despite record number of new cases.

"Over the weekend, new records were reached with daily totals surpassing 120,000 cases for the first time on both October 9 and 10. Does it mean that we are back to mid-March? No, we are not. Although we record 2-3 times more cases per day compared to the April peak, we still observe five times less deaths," Kluge told a press conference.

More Stories From Health

