UrduPoint.com

WHO Europe Says Covid Vaccine Mandates Should Be 'last Resort'

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:06 PM

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high

Copenhagen, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted".

Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said that these are "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.

The regional health bloc also noted that number of cases had increased "across all age groups, with the highest rates currently observed in the five to 14 years age group.

" "It is not unusual today to see two to three times higher incidence among young children than in the average population," Kluge told a press conference.

"The health risks extend beyond the children themselves," Kluge added, noting that children risk passing the infection to parents and grandparents in the home.

Improved ventilation and the use of masks should be a standard at all Primary schools as part of a safe learning environment, while avoiding school closures and remote learning, the regional director said.

"Vaccinating children should be discussed and considered nationally," Kluge added.

The WHO's European region comprises 53 countries and territories, and includes several in Central Asia.

Related Topics

World Europe Young May All Asia

Recent Stories

Nobody will be spared perpetrating violence under ..

Nobody will be spared perpetrating violence under the garb of religion: PM

5 minutes ago
 Video of Katrina Kaif, Vickey Kaushal’s wedding ..

Video of Katrina Kaif, Vickey Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

12 minutes ago
 Russia, US Make Progress on Bilateral Issues in Re ..

Russia, US Make Progress on Bilateral Issues in Recent Days - US Embassy

7 minutes ago
 SEC discusses movement of goods and transportation ..

SEC discusses movement of goods and transportation process

30 minutes ago
 Mid-career management course participants visit Al ..

Mid-career management course participants visit Alhamra

9 minutes ago
 India Successfully Test Fires Advanced Version of ..

India Successfully Test Fires Advanced Version of Nirbhay Cruise Missile - Gov't ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.