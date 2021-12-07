WHO Europe urges better Covid protection for children

The World Health Organization in Europe on Tuesday called for better protection of children against Covid-19, with five-to-14-year-olds currently the most infected group

Copenhagen, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization in Europe on Tuesday called for better protection of children against Covid-19, with five-to-14-year-olds currently the most infected group.

Mandatory vaccines should also be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted," regional director for WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, told a press conference.