UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Experts Coming To China For Joint Epidemic Control: NHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:13 PM

WHO experts coming to China for joint epidemic control: NHC

China and the World Health Organization (WHO) will form a joint expert team to conduct in-depth discussions on and evaluations of the novel coronavirus epidemic and the containment, said a spokesperson with the National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :China and the World Health Organization (WHO) will form a joint expert team to conduct in-depth discussions on and evaluations of the novel coronavirus epidemic and the containment, said a spokesperson with the National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday.

They will provide suggestions on joint prevention and control of the coronavirus outbreak to China and other affected countries in the next step, Mi Feng told a press conference in Beijing.

An advance team of the WHO is scheduled to arrive in Beijing Monday to discuss related arrangements with the Chinese side, Mi said.

"We welcome international experts including those from the United States to take part in the joint expert team," Mi said, adding that appropriate arrangements for the team will be made after thorough consultation and communication.

Related Topics

World China Beijing United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-Philippines Political Consultations Commission ..

16 minutes ago

Journalists' training to counter Indian narratives ..

3 minutes ago

Pope to visit Malta in May

3 minutes ago

Resignation of Merkel's Successor Marks End of Her ..

3 minutes ago

CNS court awards seven years imprisonment, fine to ..

3 minutes ago

Thai Global Power Synergy delegation meets Omar Ay ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.