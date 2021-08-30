UrduPoint.com

WHO Fears 236,000 More Covid Deaths In Europe By Dec 1

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it feared another 236,000 Covid-19 deaths in Europe by December 1, expressing concern about stagnating vaccination rates and low uptake in poorer countries

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it feared another 236,000 Covid-19 deaths in Europe by December 1, expressing concern about stagnating vaccination rates and low uptake in poorer countries.

"Last week, there was an 11 percent increase in the number of deaths in the region -- one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by December 1," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told reporters, adding that "the stagnation in vaccine uptake in our region is of serious concern."

