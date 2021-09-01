UrduPoint.com

WHO, Germany To Inaugurate International Epidemic Intelligence Hub In Berlin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:13 PM

The World Health Organization chief and the German chancellor are set to inaugurate the WHO's hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence in Berlin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The World Health Organization chief and the German chancellor are set to inaugurate the WHO's hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence in Berlin on Wednesday.

"Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, and HE Dr Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany will inaugurate the new global WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin," the world health agency said in a release.

The hub is expected to bring together partners from across the world to collaborate and create the tools and data needed for all countries to prepare for pandemic and epidemic risks.

Drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO announced in May a partnership with Germany to establish a platform that would equip countries with data and information to stay ahead of emerging risks and save lives.

