WHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant - Spokesman

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The World Health Organization so far has no data about deaths linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Friday.

According to Lindmeier, more accurate data on the new variant will appear in a few weeks.