UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Head Says It Is Too Early To Predict About End Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:28 PM

WHO head says it is too early to predict about end of Coronavirus

The UN health agency warns people not to stigmatize the epidemic in fight against it as the collective efforts are required for this.

GENEVA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2020) World Health Organizatio head Michael Ryan has said that it is too early to predict that COVID-19 known as “Cornonavirus” might end soon.

He made this caution after fresh cases of virus surfaced in China and in other countries in the world.

“It is too early to say that whether this virus will go to peak or will come down at this moment,” said Michael Ryan—the head of WHO in Geneva today.

The death toll has climbed to 1,310 in Hubei province of China. The officials say that 242 people have died of the virus on Wednesday.

"This epidemic could go in any direction,” he further said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of WHO, has said that fresh cases of coronavirus have surfaced during the ongoing week and therefore strict caution is made to control spread of this virus.

He also lauded Cambodia for agreeing to take in the Westerdam, a US cruise ship that has been rejected at several Asian ports over coronavirus fears.

“It is just an example of international solidarity we are continuously asking for,” he stated.

“The epidemic can cause the best and worst in people. Stigmatising individuals or entire nations harm the response but it must fought collectively,” he urged the authorities.

He went on to say that stigmatizing people as well as the countries damage collective efforts for our direction to fight against this epidemic. “People start hating each other which should not be allowed as it weakens our struggle against any epidemic,” he added.

Related Topics

World China Died Geneva Cambodia Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack in northeastern Niger ..

16 minutes ago

Asad Umar asked to join PML-N

22 minutes ago

SSP Khairpur holds khuli katchery

22 minutes ago

Protesters Demanding Release of Russian Citizens D ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Yet to Decide on Additional Oil Production ..

22 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.