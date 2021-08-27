UrduPoint.com

WHO Holds Workshops On Mental Health In Libya

TRIPOLI, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that it had conducted workshops on mental health in Libya.

The WHO had worked with relevant Libyan authorities to organize mental health events in medical facilities across the North African country, it said in a statement.

The events sought to enhance capacity of doctors working in the Primary health care sector in diagnosing and treating common mental illnesses, it said.

Due to years of armed conflict and instability, Libya has been struggling to provide public services, including health care, for its people.

