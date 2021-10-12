The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus will be approved, since preliminary data show this is a "good vaccine", WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in an interview with Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus will be approved, since preliminary data show this is a "good vaccine", WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We hope so (Sputnik V will be approved), and it is a good vaccine from the data we have seen," Swaminathan said.