WHO Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine to Take Place After January 2022

Experts from the World Health Organization will arrive in Russia to assess the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 no earlier than in January 2022, the WHO's press service told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Experts from the World Health Organization will arrive in Russia to assess the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 no earlier than in January 2022, the WHO's press service told Sputnik.

The organization and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) discussed the need to obtain extra data on the quality, safety, and effectiveness of Sputnik V in late November. The RDIF promised to present a road map of data submission so that the WHO could speed up the assessment.

The data are expected to be submitted by late December, and inspection can not be made before that, the WHO said.

In early October, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that all barriers to the recognition of Sputnik V in the WHO have been removed, with only administrative procedures remaining.

In late November, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the fund expects the WHO inspection in December.

The Sputnik V vaccine is authorized in 71 countries with a total population of 4 billion people.