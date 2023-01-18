UrduPoint.com

WHO Launches New Council To Develop TB Vaccines, Hoping To Save Millions Of Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 08:23 PM

WHO launches new Council to develop TB vaccines, hoping to save millions of lives

Head of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has unveiled plans to speed up the licensing and use of effective novel vaccines against tuberculosis (TB), the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19 and the 13th leading cause of death worldwide

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Head of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has unveiled plans to speed up the licensing and use of effective novel vaccines against tuberculosis (TB), the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19 and the 13th leading cause of death worldwide.

Tedros, WHO's director general, announced the creation of the TB Vaccine Accelerator Council at a high-level panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During his opening remarks, he noted that one of the most important lessons from the COVID-19 response was that innovative health interventions could be delivered fast if they were prioritized politically and financed adequately: no new TB vaccines have been licensed in a century, despite its impact on human health.

"The challenges presented by TB and COVID-19 are different, but the ingredients that accelerate science, research and innovation are the same: urgent, up-front public investment; support from philanthropy; and engagement of the private sector and communities," Tedros said. "We believe the TB field will benefit from similar high-level coordination." The new Council is intended to bring together funders, global agencies, governments and those with TB, in identifying and overcoming barriers to vaccine development.

TB, also known as consumption, is caused by bacteria that mostly affect the lungs. It is spread through the air when someone who has TB coughs, sneezes or spits.

The disease is both curable and preventable, yet, despite global commitments to end TB by 2030, the epidemic shows no sign of slowing down, says WHO.

In 2021, roughly 10.6 million fell sick with the disease, and 1.6 million died from it. Drug resistance continues to be a major problem, with close to half a million people developing drug-resistant TB every year.

Currently, the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine, developed in 1921, is the only licensed TB vaccine. While BCG provides moderate efficacy in preventing severe forms of TB in infants and young children, it does not adequately protect adolescents and adults, who account for nearly 90 per cent of TB transmissions globally.

WHO recently commissioned a study on investing in new TB vaccines, which estimates that over 25 years, a vaccine that is 50 per cent effective in preventing disease among young people and adults could avert up to 76 million TB cases.

Furthermore, every Dollar invested in a 50 per cent effective vaccine could generate an economic return of $7 in terms of averted health costs and increased productivity. Additionally, some 8.5 million lives could be saved, as well as $6.5 billion in costs faced by TB-affected households, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, a vaccine with 75 per cent efficacy could avert up to 110 million new TB cases and 12.3 million deaths.

Countries will meet later this year for a UN High-Level Meeting to review progress on commitments made in a 2018 political declaration on the fight against TB. WHO described the event as an important opportunity to correct setbacks in the response to the virus, which includes the urgent development and delivery of new TB vaccines.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Dollar Died Young Progress Same Switzerland 2018 National University Event From Billion Million

Recent Stories

HR ministry organises dialogue on Jan 23

HR ministry organises dialogue on Jan 23

1 minute ago
 Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal ..

Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviati ..

10 minutes ago
 &#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Cli ..

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Climate and Nature&#039; to launc ..

24 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer i ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer illayas resolves to fulfill com ..

1 minute ago
 Russian specialists, Russians' attitude towards th ..

Russian specialists, Russians' attitude towards the Soviet Union

1 minute ago
 EU Supplied $12.5Bln Worth of Weapons to Ukraine - ..

EU Supplied $12.5Bln Worth of Weapons to Ukraine - Spokeswoman

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.