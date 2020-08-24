WHO May Announce Next Stage of Solidarity Therapeutics Trial in Couple Weeks - Scientist

The World Health Organization may be ready to announce the next stage of the Solidarity therapeurics trial for the coronavirus in about two weeks, WHO Chief Scientist. Soumya Swaminathan, told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The World Health Organization may be ready to announce the next stage of the Solidarity therapeurics trial for the coronavirus in about two weeks, WHO Chief Scientist. Soumya Swaminathan, told reporters on Monday.

"In the next couple of weeks, we will be ready to announce what the next stage of the Solidarity therapeutics trial is looking at, and we will also have the data from the ongoing study ready for dissemination," the scientist told a press conference.

"We've had seen incredible cooperation and solidarity. We've had a number of countries waiting actually to start enrolling and, hopefully, they will now join when we start the next phase of the study," Swaminathan added.