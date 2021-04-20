UrduPoint.com
WHO Notes 'Alarming' Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Most of Europe - WHO Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) has observed an "alarming" increase in coronavirus cases in the greater European region, WHO Russia told Sputnik, citing the organization's regional office in Europe.

"WHO Europe has noted, upon review of epidemiological reports through the International Health Regulations mechanism, that in most of the WHO European region, which consists of 53 countries, including the Russian Federation, there are alarming signs of an increase in new COVID-19 cases," WHO Russia said.

The organization's European office has gathered data on more than� 49 million confirmed coronavirus infections across the region and found that the regional incidence rate grew by 6% and the fatality rate by 5% over the past 2 weeks. Some countries are struggling to bring new cases down more than during last year's peak, according to the statement.

Moreover, some of the virus variants that surfaced this year appear resistant to vaccines, WHO's Russian office said, citing empirical evidence.

"Vaccination is an important tool to help reduce the transmission of the virus. The longer it takes to vaccinate the most at-risk people around the world, the more opportunities we give the virus to change and mutate. Scientific evidence suggests that some of these mutations may be significant and cause vaccine evasion," the statement read.

The virus spreads at a "very high" pace in most European countries, especially at the local level, according to the WHO. The organization stressed that COVID-19, whether caused by the original coronavirus or its variants, requires ongoing measures to brings its transmission under control.

