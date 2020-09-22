UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Official Discusses Anti-polio Campaign With Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:16 PM

WHO official discusses anti-polio campaign with commissioner

National team leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Zainul Abideen visited Faisalabad and discussed the ongoing anti-polio campaign with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in his office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :National team leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Zainul Abideen visited Faisalabad and discussed the ongoing anti-polio campaign with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in his office.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant, Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed and Health Department officers were also present.

Welcoming the the WHO official, the commissioner apprised him of the objectives of ongoing anti-polio drive in all four districts of the division and said that heads of all departments as well as DCs and assistant commissioners were on alert for monitoring the campaign to achieve the desired goals.

He said that no child up to five years of age would remain without anti-polio vaccine.

The WHO official also pointed out some shortcomings in the anti-polio drive and the commissioner immediately issued directions for rectifying the faults without any delay.

The commissioner also presented Faisalabad commemorative clock tower model and other gifts to the national team leader.

Related Topics

Faisalabad World Alert Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

All players of Second XI teams of six Crickets Ass ..

12 minutes ago

ERC teams distribute 25 tonnes of food aid in Yeme ..

17 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans by sharing her picture wi ..

24 minutes ago

Britain to impose new virus curbs as WHO issues gr ..

1 minute ago

Political stability must for sustained economic gr ..

1 minute ago

16 arrested ,1.5 kg hashish seized

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.