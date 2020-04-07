WHO Official Pays Tribute To Nurses Fighting COVID-19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:10 PM
World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in China Gauden Galea Tuesday expressed gratitude to nurses on the front-lines of the fight against COVID-19
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in China Gauden Galea Tuesday expressed gratitude to nurses on the front-lines of the fight against COVID-19.
"Right now, nurses around the world are at the front-lines of the COVID-19 fight, working tirelessly to save lives and protect others," Galea said at a press conference in Beijing.
He stressed the contribution of the nursing and midwifery professionals and called for support and protection for them.
"COVID-19 has made absolutely clear the importance of investing in the workforce of nursing and midwifery," he said.