The World Health Organization (WHO) began talks about the Russian coronavirus vaccine with the country's authorities and believes that the Phase III clinical trials will be the real test of efficacy, WHO Chief Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) began talks about the Russian coronavirus vaccine with the country's authorities and believes that the Phase III clinical trials will be the real test of efficacy, WHO Chief Scientist. Soumya Swaminathan, told reporters.

"We have started discussion with the authorities in Russia to learn more about the vaccine candidate and we have requested the data on efficacy and safety. We understand that it has gone through some preliminary human trials and it is about to get into a phase three clinical trial, which will really be the test of efficacy," Swaminathan said.

"So we look forward to discussing the with the Russian authorities as well as seeing the data that is available so far and then having a dialogue on what the further needs should be and how further studies would need to be done," the chief scientist added.