UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO On Russia's COVID Vaccine: Phase III Clinical Trials To Be Ultimate Test Of Efficacy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:43 PM

WHO on Russia's COVID Vaccine: Phase III Clinical Trials to Be Ultimate Test of Efficacy

The World Health Organization (WHO) began talks about the Russian coronavirus vaccine with the country's authorities and believes that the Phase III clinical trials will be the real test of efficacy, WHO Chief Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) began talks about the Russian coronavirus vaccine with the country's authorities and believes that the Phase III clinical trials will be the real test of efficacy, WHO Chief Scientist. Soumya Swaminathan, told reporters.

"We have started discussion with the authorities in Russia to learn more about the vaccine candidate and we have requested the data on efficacy and safety. We understand that it has gone through some preliminary human trials and it is about to get into a phase three clinical trial, which will really be the test of efficacy," Swaminathan said.

"So we look forward to discussing the with the Russian authorities as well as seeing the data that is available so far and then having a dialogue on what the further needs should be and how further studies would need to be done," the chief scientist added.

Related Topics

World Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

19 seconds ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

30 minutes ago

Two alleged drugs dealers arrested, narcotics seiz ..

2 minutes ago

Iran reports 133 more virus deaths, over 2,240 cas ..

2 minutes ago

Bollywood's Bachchan back at work as India relaxes ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.