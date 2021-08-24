- Home
WHO Only Has Enough Health Supplies In Afghanistan To Last For 1 Week - Regional Director
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 03:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO)'s health supplies in Afghanistan are only enough to last for one week, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari said on Tuesday.
"WHO now only has enough supplies in the country to last for one week.
Yesterday, 70% of these supplies were released to health facilities," Al-Mandhari told a press briefing.
The official added that the WHO had 500 metric tonnes of supplies earmarked for Afghanistan currently sitting in a warehouse in Dubai, but said that the current situation at Kabul airport was making transporting these vital goods impossible at this stage.