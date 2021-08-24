WHO Only Has Enough Health Supplies in Afghanistan to Last for 1 Week - Regional Director

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Health Organization (WHO)'s health supplies in Afghanistan are only enough to last for one week, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO)'s health supplies in Afghanistan are only enough to last for one week, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari said on Tuesday.

"WHO now only has enough supplies in the country to last for one week.

Yesterday, 70% of these supplies were released to health facilities," Al-Mandhari told a press briefing.

The official added that the WHO had 500 metric tonnes of supplies earmarked for Afghanistan currently sitting in a warehouse in Dubai, but said that the current situation at Kabul airport was making transporting these vital goods impossible at this stage.