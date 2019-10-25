UrduPoint.com
WHO Pakistan Lauds Strong Commitment Of UAE In Polio Eradication

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:15 AM

WHO Pakistan lauds strong commitment of UAE in polio eradication

As the world celebrates the global eradication of wild poliovirus type 3 on the eve of World Polio Day, the World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan, WHO Pakistan, has confirmed the 'strong commitment' of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the UAE, in polio eradication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):As the world celebrates the global eradication of wild poliovirus type 3 on the eve of World Polio Day, the World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan, WHO Pakistan, has confirmed the 'strong commitment' of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the UAE, in polio eradication.

In a tweet posted on its Twitter official account, the WHO Pakistan, commented Pakistan's historic progress to end this epidemic, saying that it would not be possible without the strong commitment of partners, Emirates news agency WAM reported.

"Pakistan's historic progress to #EndPolio would not be possible without the strong commitment of partners like @MohamedBinZayed and the UAE," the tweet said.

WHO today announced the eradication of wild poliovirus type 3, declaring it another important step in the global effort to end polio.

"This achievement is another giant step towards freeing the world from the crippling disease. The WHO European Region has massively contributed to this since it was declared polio free in 2002," said Dr. Nedret Emiroglu, Director of Health Emergencies and Communicable Diseases, WHO, Europe.

Since 1988, the world has reduced wild polio cases by more than 99 percent, according to WHO.

