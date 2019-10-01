(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for stepping up in the fight to end the polio disease in Pakistan.

In a message posted on its official Twitter account, the WHO Pakistan, thanked the UAE for playing a key role in the global efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan.

"Thank you to the UAE for stepping up in the fight to #EndPolio," the tweet said.

The international organisation urged stronger commitment from other donors, partners and governments to ensure a polio-free future.

"To achieve a polio-free future, we need strengthened commitment from all donors, partners and country governments. Let's finish the job!," the tweet added.

WHO Pakistan also tagged 'Reaching the Last Mile' , which is an initiative that seeks, in partnership with the UAE, to eradicate preventable diseases to help empower people to live dignified, healthy lives, Emirates news agency reported.

The biennial Reaching the Last Mile Forum will be held in Abu Dhabi on 19th November this year, bringing together global health experts from across government and private sectors, philanthropy and academia to discuss ways to build momentum and reach the last mile of disease elimination.

The forum will also host a pledging moment for the 'Global Polio Eradication Initiative's Endgame' strategy 2019-2023, highlighting the commitments of donor governments, philanthropists and private sector leaders to ending polio.

The UAE's dedication to disease elimination builds on the foundations laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE. Since 2011, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has committed more than US $250 million to global efforts to eliminate deadly and debilitating diseases.