UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO, Punjab Health Dept Organize Seminar On Hepatitis

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:06 PM

WHO, Punjab Health Dept organize seminar on Hepatitis

Punjab Health Department Monday in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) organized a seminar on symptoms and treatment of the hepatitis, here at a local hotel on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Department Monday in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) organized a seminar on symptoms and treatment of the hepatitis, here at a local hotel on Monday.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir, Fleppa Easter Brock and Dr. Jamshaid of WHO, Prof. Ghayyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, Dr. Athar, Dr. Nasrullah Ch. and Dr. Yadullah were also present on the occasion.

DG Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir has said on this occasion that facility of free treatment and medicines is being ensured to the patients of hepatitis in all over the Punjab.

Meanwhile, facility of free treatment for hepatitis patients in all government hospitals is available. He stressed the need to aware public about the hepatitis disease and ensuring safe blood transfusion and syringes to control hepatitis.

Fleppa Easter Brock said that all departments will have to play important role to overcome hepatitis. Dr. Safdar Kamal Pasha has said that healthcare commission can play vital role for the eradication of hepatitis.

The speakers appreciated the efforts of Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid for taking steps to control hepatitis.

Related Topics

World Punjab Hotel All Government Blood Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

UK Gen. Carter calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan ..

1 minute ago

Liverpool replace Mignolet with Adrian

1 minute ago

Pakistan's nuclear energy sector contributed to so ..

1 minute ago

Indian atrocities in IOK miserably failed to suppr ..

1 minute ago

Lyon's six appeal overpowers England in Ashes open ..

13 minutes ago

South African quick Dale Steyn retires from Test c ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.