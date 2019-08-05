WHO, Punjab Health Dept organize seminar on Hepatitis

Punjab Health Department Monday in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) organized a seminar on symptoms and treatment of the hepatitis, here at a local hotel on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Department Monday in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) organized a seminar on symptoms and treatment of the hepatitis, here at a local hotel on Monday.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir, Fleppa Easter Brock and Dr. Jamshaid of WHO, Prof. Ghayyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, Dr. Athar, Dr. Nasrullah Ch. and Dr. Yadullah were also present on the occasion.

DG Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir has said on this occasion that facility of free treatment and medicines is being ensured to the patients of hepatitis in all over the Punjab.

Meanwhile, facility of free treatment for hepatitis patients in all government hospitals is available. He stressed the need to aware public about the hepatitis disease and ensuring safe blood transfusion and syringes to control hepatitis.

Fleppa Easter Brock said that all departments will have to play important role to overcome hepatitis. Dr. Safdar Kamal Pasha has said that healthcare commission can play vital role for the eradication of hepatitis.

The speakers appreciated the efforts of Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid for taking steps to control hepatitis.