WHO Recognizes Risk Of Coronavirus Pandemic But Believes Too Early To Declare It - Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:04 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) is not downplaying the possibility of a novel coronavirus pandemic but believes that it is still too early to declare it, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is not downplaying the possibility of a novel coronavirus pandemic but believes that it is still too early to declare it, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"I am not downplaying the seriousness of the situation, or the potential for this to become a pandemic, because it has that potential. Every scenario is still on the table," the WHO chief told a mission briefing on the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, as quoted on the organization's website.

Tedros stressed, however, that WHO should not be "too eager" to declare a pandemic unless based on careful analysis of the facts. The WHO head noted that the organization had already declared a global health emergency, which is already its "highest level of alarm.

"

"Using the word pandemic carelessly has no tangible benefit, but it does have a significant risk in terms of amplifying unnecessary and unjustified fear and stigma, and paralyzing systems. It may also signal that we can no longer contain the virus, which is not true. We are in a fight that can be won if we do the right things," the WHO chief underlined.

The official noted that the organization would not hesitate to use the word "pandemic" when accurate.

"At the same time, all countries, whether they have cases or not, must prepare for a potential pandemic," Tedros stressed.

COVID-19 has claimed lives of more than 2,700 people worldwide, while over 81,000 people have contracted it.

