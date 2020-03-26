UrduPoint.com
WHO Representative Praises Russia's Coronavirus Fight, Notes High Level Of Preparedness

Thu 26th March 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO)'s representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, praised on Thursday Russia's effort to fight the coronavirus, adding that the country is "one step ahead" on this path

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO)'s representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, praised on Thursday Russia's effort to fight the coronavirus, adding that the country is "one step ahead" on this path.

"The measures that Russia is implementing from the very first day when the WHO received a notification from China that there is a new virus are wonderful, because this is not just one measure, but a whole set of measures, which is being expanded," Vujnovic said at a press conference.

She added that Russia's strategy was in line with the WHO recommendations.

"Russia has practically advanced beyond the infection thanks to its preparedness, including both epidemic surveillance and self-isolation. Russia is one step ahead, and we hope that the growth of the incidence rate will remain low," Vujnovic added.

