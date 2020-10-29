WHO representatives visit KTH, promises every possible support

World Health Organization (WHO), Chief of Mission Pakistan along with Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, Dr Ellen, coordinator Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health (MNCAH), Dr Uzma Qudsia National Professional Officer and Dr Muhammad Saeed Akbar Khan WHO Head of Provincial Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited Medical Teaching Institution (MTH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO), Chief of Mission Pakistan along with Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, Dr Ellen, coordinator Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health (MNCAH), Dr Uzma Qudsia National Professional Officer and Dr Muhammad Saeed Akbar Khan WHO Head of Provincial Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited Medical Teaching Institution (MTH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here on Thursday.

They visited Public Health Lab (PHL) MTI KTH and donated 5500 (Five Thousand and Five Hundred) amplification tests worth 9.27million for COVID-19 PHL MTI KTH.

MTI KTH PHL functionalized from 29th May, till date has screened a total of 13705 patients for COVID-19 out of which 1854 were tested positive. The testing capacity of PHL will now be enhanced to 300 from 200 tests per day.

A brief presentation was given to the WHO team by Clinical In-charge PHL MTI KTH Assit Prof Dr Asghar Amin Pathology Department which was attended by Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar and principal managerial staff.

WHO has already provided two Pockit Central PCR Machines, Reagents and Viral Transport Medium (VTM), Airtech Biosafety Cabinet, Real Time PCR machine (QS-5). The WHO also provides training facilities to MTI KTH staff along with guidance on quality assurance and technical evaluation of PHL MTI KTH.

The Team KTH Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan and Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar lauded and appreciated the regular logistic and technical support to MTI KTH.

WHO is regularly providing equipment, PCR kits, PPE's, Medicine and other social support to this institution.

Furthermore they requested for state of the art incinerator, waste management plant for biohazardous waste of the hospital, state of the art Molecular Biology Section with Biosafety Level III (BSL-III) laboratory facility, screening and diagnostic facilities for Hepatitis B & C along with Equipment.

WHO team promised to help out MTI KTH as per their demand for the best public interest.