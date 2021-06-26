UrduPoint.com
WHO Roots For Digital Payments To Boost Africa's War Against Infectious Diseases

Sat 26th June 2021

WHO roots for digital payments to boost Africa's war against infectious diseases

Greater adoption of mobile payment innovations should be at the heart of preventive and curative interventions aimed at reducing Africa's burden of infectious diseases, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday

Ahmed Hamani, finance officer at WHO Regional Office for Africa said that harnessing digital solutions has strengthened response to vector-borne diseases in the continent through rapid and efficient payment for frontline workers involved in immunization campaigns.

"The use of mobile payment innovations has ensured the success of public health interventions like the fight against polio or COVID-19 in Africa since frontline workers are motivated when they receive their dues on time," Hamani said during a virtual interview in Nairobi on Friday.

