UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Advance Squad Already In China To Fight Novel Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

WHO says advance squad already in China to fight novel coronavirus

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that an advance squad of the WHO-led team of international experts had already arrived in China to lay the groundwork for the rest of team members who will cooperate with their Chinese counterparts against the novel coronavirus outbreak

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that an advance squad of the WHO-led team of international experts had already arrived in China to lay the groundwork for the rest of team members who will cooperate with their Chinese counterparts against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The advance squad was led by Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist and a "veteran of past public health emergencies," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that Aylward will be working with his Chinese counterparts to make sure "we have the right expertise on the team to answer the right questions." The WHO chief said that the rest of the team will join them as soon as possible, which will make it a whole team of probably 10 experts.

"The team has been fully empowered by the WHO," Tedros added, "these are experienced people, and they know what to do. We want them to be really free empowered and see things for themselves." Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said that the team is a joint WHO-China mission to bring the best of science and public health minds from both China and the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, the WHO is to convene a global research and innovation forum on Tuesday and Wednesday to mobilize international action in response to the novel coronavirus.

"Bringing everybody together will give us a leapfrog moment in terms of coherence, priority setting, and the setting that roadmap, so that we all travel that road together in the coming months," Ryan said.

Related Topics

World China Road All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bird flu outbreak reported in central Vietnam

16 minutes ago

PML and PTI are now on the same page: Moonis Elahi

39 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan Tareen rejects reports blaming him o ..

45 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.