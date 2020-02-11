UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Advance Squad Already In China To Fight Novel Corona-virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:56 PM

WHO says advance squad already in China to fight novel corona-virus

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that an advance squad of the WHO-led team of international experts had already arrived in China to lay the groundwork for the rest of team members who will cooperate with their Chinese counterparts against the novel corona-virus outbreak

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that an advance squad of the WHO-led team of international experts had already arrived in China to lay the groundwork for the rest of team members who will cooperate with their Chinese counterparts against the novel corona-virus outbreak.

The advance squad was led by Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist and a "veteran of past public health emergencies," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that Aylward will be working with his Chinese counterparts to make sure "we have the right expertise on the team to answer the right questions." The WHO chief said that the rest of the team will join them as soon as possible, which will make it a whole team of probably 10 experts.

"The team has been fully empowered by the WHO," Tedros added, "these are experienced people, and they know what to do. We want them to be really free empowered and see things for themselves." Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said that the team is a joint WHO-China mission to bring the best of science and public health minds from both China and the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, the WHO is to convene a global research and innovation forum on Tuesday and Wednesday to mobilize international action in response to the novel corona-virus.

"Bringing everybody together will give us a leapfrog moment in terms of coherence, priority setting, and the setting that road-map, so that we all travel that road together in the coming months," Ryan said.

Related Topics

World China Road All From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

21 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Maritime Security Agenc ..

33 minutes ago

Babar Azam jumps two rankings up among the world' ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai, São Paulo reaffirm commitment to boosting ..

42 minutes ago

AJK buys 150,000 tons of wheat from Pakistan Agric ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.