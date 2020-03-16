WHO Says Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Outside China Exceed Those Inside
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of more than 83,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported outside China as of Monday morning, exceeding the cumulative number of infections in China, a spokesperson of the World Health Organization (WHO) told Xinhua.
The novel coronavirus has spread to 146 countries and regions worldwide so far, said the spokesperson.