WHO Says Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Outside China Exceed Those Inside

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:58 PM

A total of more than 83,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported outside China as of Monday morning, exceeding the cumulative number of infections in China, a spokesperson of the World Health Organization (WHO) told Xinhua

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of more than 83,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported outside China as of Monday morning, exceeding the cumulative number of infections in China, a spokesperson of the World Health Organization (WHO) told Xinhua.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 146 countries and regions worldwide so far, said the spokesperson.

