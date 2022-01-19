UrduPoint.com

WHO Says Pandemic 'nowhere Near Over' As France, Germany Post Record Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 11:48 AM

WHO says pandemic 'nowhere near over' as France, Germany post record cases

The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, as France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, as France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours.

The highly transmissible Omicron strain has spread unabated around the world, pushing some governments to impose fresh measures while speeding up the rollout of vaccine booster shots.

"This pandemic is nowhere near over," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Tuesday from the agency's headquarters in Geneva.

Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks, with Germany's cases soaring past 100,000 and France reporting nearly half a million cases on Tuesday.

The UN health chief warned against dismissing Omicron as mild, as the dominant Covid strain continues to flare new outbreaks from Latin America to East Asia after it was first detected in southern Africa in November.

"Omicron may be less severe, on average, but the narrative that it is a mild disease is misleading," he said.

- European surge - Five millions cases were reported in Europe last week and the WHO has predicted Omicron could infect half of all Europeans by March, filling hospitals across the continent.

Germany on Tuesday recorded 112,323 coronavirus cases and 239 deaths, officials said, with Omicron found in more than 70 percent of the infections.

The surge has pushed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to seek compulsory vaccinations to ramp up the immunity of the population in Europe's biggest economy.

Other European countries are also battling soaring Omicron rates, with neighbouring France recently averaging around 300,000 cases daily.

The latest data issued by Public Health France showed that there were 464,769 new cases in the last 24-hour period, a record number.

The record cases come days after the two-year anniversary of the announcement of the first person dying of a virus in China only later identified as Covid.

Since January 11, 2020, known fatalities in the pandemic have soared to more than 5.5 million.

Hopes for Europe's tourism recovery remain bleak with the World Tourism Organization saying Tuesday that foreign arrivals will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 at the earliest, despite a rise of 19 percent last year compared to 2020.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Europe China Immunity France German Germany Geneva Brazil January March May November 2020 All From Asia Million UNWTO Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

16 minutes ago
 Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round t ..

Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round three

1 minute ago
 Blinken due in Kyiv to back Ukraine as Putin stare ..

Blinken due in Kyiv to back Ukraine as Putin stares down West

1 minute ago
 Blinken in Kyiv to back Ukraine as Putin stares do ..

Blinken in Kyiv to back Ukraine as Putin stares down West

22 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DC visits fruit market

Newly appointed DC visits fruit market

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.