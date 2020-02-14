UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says US Experts May Participate In Int'l Mission To Examine Coronvirus In China

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:55 PM

WHO Says US Experts May Participate in Int'l Mission to Examine Coronvirus in China

US experts will likely join the World Health Organization's (WHO) international team set to investigate the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, WHO Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) US experts will likely join the World Health Organization's (WHO) international team set to investigate the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, WHO Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said in a press briefing on Friday.

"With regards to the international team, I believe we will have US experts on that team," Ryan told reporters.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the other members of the international team will arrive in China over the weekend. The team includes 12 international and 12 Chinese experts.

The goal of the mission, according to the WHO chief, is to quickly provide information about the next steps in the novel coronavirus response and the state of preparedness to fight the disease in China and across the world.

"Particular attention will be paid to understanding the transmission of the virus, the severity of the disease and the impact of ongoing response measures," Ghebreyesus said.

The duration of the mission will be decided depending on the scope of the work that the experts will have to complete while in country, Ghebreyesus added.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to 24 countries. The virus has infected some 64,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,400 people.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ethiopia&#039;s PM

1 minute ago

UAE participates in NATO Defence Ministers&#039; m ..

1 minute ago

US Indicts 2 Japanese Executives in Disk-Drive Pri ..

6 minutes ago

British High Commissioner calls on Chief Secretary ..

6 minutes ago

Putin urges Ukraine's Zelensky to stick to peace p ..

6 minutes ago

CCI delegation meets Chairman BOI

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.