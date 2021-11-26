WHO says will take several weeks to understand new variant

The World Health Organization said Friday it would take "a few weeks" for researchers to understand the impact of the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 detected in South Afr "Researchers are working to understand more about the mutations

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Friday it would take "a few weeks" for researchers to understand the impact of the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.

529 detected in South Afr "Researchers are working to understand more about the mutations and what they potentially mean for how transmissible or virulent this variant is," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters, as WHO experts began a virtual meeting to determine whether B.1.1.529 should be classified as a variant of interest or of concern.