WHO Team to Travel to Coronavirus-Hit Iran This Weekend - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A World Health Organization (WHO) team will travel to Iran hit by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"A WHO team will travel to Iran this weekend to provide support," the WHO chief told a mission briefing on COVID-19, as quoted on the organization's website.

Iranian health authorities said earlier in the day that there were now 139 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, including 19 fatalities. WHO initially planned a mission to Iran for Tuesday, but the organization's spokesperson Christian Lindmeier announced that it was postponed.