WHO Tells Sputnik 46 Vaccine Candidates Now in Clinical Trials, 11 of Them in Phase 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Spokesperson Fadela Chaib told Sputnik on Tuesday that 46 coronavirus vaccine candidates are currently at the stage of clinical trials, of which 11 are already in Phase 3, which inspires optimism regarding safe and efficient immunization.

"[A total of] 46 [COVID-19 vaccines are] in clinical trials, of which 11 are phase 3. There is reason to be optimistic: This many vaccine candidates, increase our chances to find a safe and effective vaccine. We expect that one or more of those vaccine candidates would be safe and effective in protecting against the infection, we do not yet know which one(s). Only the phase three trial results can tell that," Chaib said.