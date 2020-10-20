UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Tells Sputnik 46 Vaccine Candidates Now In Clinical Trials, 11 Of Them In Phase 3

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:09 PM

WHO Tells Sputnik 46 Vaccine Candidates Now in Clinical Trials, 11 of Them in Phase 3

World Health Organization (WHO) Spokesperson Fadela Chaib told Sputnik on Tuesday that 46 coronavirus vaccine candidates are currently at the stage of clinical trials, of which 11 are already in Phase 3, which inspires optimism regarding safe and efficient immunization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Spokesperson Fadela Chaib told Sputnik on Tuesday that 46 coronavirus vaccine candidates are currently at the stage of clinical trials, of which 11 are already in Phase 3, which inspires optimism regarding safe and efficient immunization.

"[A total of] 46 [COVID-19 vaccines are] in clinical trials, of which 11 are phase 3. There is reason to be optimistic: This many vaccine candidates, increase our chances to find a safe and effective vaccine. We expect that one or more of those vaccine candidates would be safe and effective in protecting against the infection, we do not yet know which one(s). Only the phase three trial results can tell that," Chaib said.

Related Topics

World Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India flouting international law in IIOJK: Khawaja ..

2 minutes ago

625 new coronavirus cases reported; 14 deaths in p ..

2 minutes ago

'Massive' resistance in Kashmir to India's denial ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, AMF sign agreement to host headquarters of Re ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Authorities to Resolve Water Supply Issues ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani Artists Take Part in Infinix’s Rap Vid ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.