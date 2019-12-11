UrduPoint.com
WHO To Assist IPH For Achieving Public Health Prevention Goals

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:56 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) will extend full cooperation to the Institute of Public Health (IPH) for achieving its public health prevention goals and provide technical support for establishing Research and Development Centre (R&D) on modern lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) will extend full cooperation to the Institute of Public Health (IPH) for achieving its public health prevention goals and provide technical support for establishing Research and Development Centre (R&D) on modern lines.

For this purpose a Roadmap 2020 is being prepared.

This was agreed in a meeting held between Chairman board of Management IPH Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool and WHO's Country Head in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala, at IPH office.

Besides, Dean IPH Prof. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir, WHO Punjab chief Dr Jamshed, Dr Shehzad and other experts also attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Dean Dr. Zarfishan Tahir informed that WHO delegation had agreed to sponsor holding of a Research Symposium at Lahore in January 2020, in which, other universities and agencies would be invited.

Moreover, research work of these institutions would also be presented by their research scholars and future avenues of research would be identified.

She further said the WHO would extend technical assistance for three months in finalization of IPH Strategic Plan.

WHO Country Head Dr Mahipala also offered cooperation for holding short courses to train Master Trainers on Nutrition, climate change, dengue and tobacco prevention. The WHO also ready to arrange external faculty for Postgraduate Classes at IPH, for which, the Institute would send a formal request to WHO office.

The WHO will also help establishment of Water Testing Lab equipped with modern gadgets at IPH.

Dr. Zarfishan Tahir informed that IPH would submit proposal with budget estimate for the laboratory to WHO. The World Health Organization also provide assistance to connect IPH with other health organizations and will arrange meeting with " Friends" of IPH to bring the institution at international standard.

While thanking the WHO Country Head, Chairman Board of Management IPH Lt Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool said the IPH would soon become a prime institute in the field of prevention of diseases, research and development and efforts would be made for achieving University status for the Institute.

