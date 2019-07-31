UrduPoint.com
WHO To Develop Infection Prevention, Blood Safety Systems In Sindh

WHO to develop infection prevention, blood safety systems in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region(EMR) has committed to develop and implement infection prevention, waste management and blood safety system in Larkana and Tharparkar districts.

This decision was taken in a follow-up meeting with the WHO delegation led by Regional Director EMRO Dr Ahmed Salim Saif Al- Mandhari, said a statement on Wednesday.

The other delegation members were Director Program Management El-Kebbi EMRO Dr Rana Ahmed, Head of Mission to Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Head of Office, Sindh Dr. Sara Salman while Principal Secretary to CM Sajjid Jamal Abro and others were also present.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to control further spread of HIV/AIDs in Larkana and other districts of the province.

The WHO delegation head Dr Mandhari assured the chief minister that the WHO would provide technical support to streamline preventive services and support in establishment of critical prevention services like infection prevention, injections safety, waste management and blood safety.

He also committed with the chief minister that the WHO experts would develop capacity building of healthcare providers and health care workforce in treatment protocols, infection prevention, waste management and blood safety.

He added that he would provide technical support to provincial government for developing proposals for resource mobilization. "WHO is fully committed to mobilize more resource and close working with health department," he vowed.

The WHO delegation said that they would provide technical support in donor conference to be hosted by Sindh government in September 2019. We will establishment a unit in the health department under special secretary health, Dr Mandhari said.

Dr Rana said that he would work with health department to establish infection prevention and control unit in health department with a regular budget.

In response of Dr. Rana, Syed Murad Ali Shah extended his full commitment on behalf of Government of Sindh Dr Palitha said WHO would support health department and told the chief minister that he would be working with health department in waste management and infection prevention and would establish five demonstration sites in five hospitals of Larkana districts.

He said these sites would serve as training units to train health workforce.

Dr Sara talked about Dr. Mandhari RD EMR Vision of Health for all by all and said this HIV outbreak has created an opportunity for all of us to work together closely.

She further added the close coordination of health department and district management was necessary. WHO will be support in Tharparkar for establishment of nutrition stabilization centers, outreach activities and SDG compliance in taluka at Islamkot, she said.

The chief minister thanked the delegation and WHO for their efforts, technical support and prompt response in Larkana and Tharparkar.

