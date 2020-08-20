WHO to Hold Meeting on Reopening Schools as COVID-19 Threat Remains - Regional Head

The World Health Organization will hold a virtual meeting for all member countries on reopening schools on August 31, the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The World Health Organization will hold a virtual meeting for all member countries on reopening schools on August 31, the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, said Thursday.

"The WHO European Regional Office is convening a virtual meeting for all 53 countries on reopening school and COVID-19 on the 31st of August, where concrete actions will be discussed to ensure children receive proper education in safe settings," Kluge told reporters.

The schools may have to introduce increased hygiene and physical distancing, open only in the areas where there are few infections, change the schedule and limit the number of students, the WHO official said.

"The risk of resurgence has never been far away. In the last two months, new cases have been steadily increasing every week in the region. There were 40,000 more cases in the first week of August compared to the first week of June, when cases were at the lowest. Every day now the European regional reports an average of over 26,000 new COVID-19 cases," Kluge told a virtual briefing.

The influx of new cases can be explained by eased coronavirus measures, Kluge said.