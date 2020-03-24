UrduPoint.com
WHO To Ship Test Kits To Uganda As COVID-19 Cases Increase

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:49 PM

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) is shipping COVID-19 test kits to Uganda as the virus cases in the east African country increase, Health Minister Ruth Aceng said here late Monday.

Aceng told reporters here that the global health body is delivering more COVID-19 test kits into her country this week as eight more people tested positive of the virus.

"We have adequate testing kits that were brought into the country and more will be brought in by WHO as need arises," said Aceng.

"Definitely seeing from what is happening, the WHO has already placed an order and we are receiving the next set of kits within this week," she said.

Uganda late on Monday announced eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to nine.

The new patients, all Ugandan nationals, arrived from Dubai on March 20-22.

Uganda recorded its first confirmed case on Saturday after a 36-year-old Ugandan male returned to the country from Dubai.

Uganda has since issued stringent measures aimed at containing the spread of the disease. The country's borders are closed to incoming or outgoing international travelers, except cargo and emergency landings.

