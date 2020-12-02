WHO, UNICEF representatives monitoring ongoing polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Representatives of World Health Organization(WHO) and The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) along with health authorities are monitoring the ongoing anti-polio drive in the city.

As many as 222 fixed and 155 transit teams are administrating anti polio drops to kids up-to five during the campaign which began on Dec 1, a day behind its schedule due to PDM public gathering in Multan.

On first day of the drive exactly 280,000 kids were vaccinated while a total of nine lac children will be vaccinated in five days in the district during NID campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has ordered for zero refusal cases deputing the ACs to monitor it, said a hand out issued here on Wednesday.