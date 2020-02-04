UrduPoint.com
WHO Urges Bolstering Cancer Response To Prevent 60% Spike In Poorer Countries In 20 Years

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:14 PM

WHO Urges Bolstering Cancer Response to Prevent 60% Spike in Poorer Countries in 20 Years

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Tuesday that cancer cases may increase by 60 percent over the next two decades predominantly in low- and middle-income countries if governments do not step up cancer-related services

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Tuesday that cancer cases may increase by 60 percent over the next two decades predominantly in low- and middle-income countries if governments do not step up cancer-related services.

"The World Health Organization today spells out the need to step up cancer services in low and middle-income countries," the statement said. "WHO warns that, if current trends continue, the world will see a 60 percent increase in cancer cases over the next two decades. The greatest increase (an estimated 81 percent) in new cases will occur in low- and middle-income countries, where survival rates are currently lowest."

WHO said less than 15 percent of low-income countries reported that comprehensive treatment systems were available to the public compared to the more than 90 percent as reported among high-income countries.

The agency explained that poorer countries have focused their limited resources on combating infections and preventing deaths of children and mothers while leaving health services not equipped to diagnose, prevent and treat cancer.

WHO said that in attempting to contain new cases of cancer, governments should control the use of tobacco, vaccinate against Hepatitis B to prevent liver cancer, vaccinate against the human papillomavirus (HPV) as well as screen and treat high-impact cancer cases and ensure access to palliative care.

