WHO Urges Filipino To Remain Vigilant As Pandemic Yet Over

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 04:10 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) acting representative in the Philippines on Friday urged Filipinos to remain vigilant, saying the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet

Acting representative Rajendra Prasad Yadav said in a radio interview that the Western Pacific region is "seeing a huge surge in cases," warning of possibilities of new coronavirus variants emerging.

Following the continuous decreases in COVID-19 cases from mid-January, the Philippines decided to ease the coronavirus restrictions in Metro Manila and 38 other areas since March 1, allowing increased mobility and economic activity.

The government is mulling further easing the restriction across the country in the coming weeks to rev up the pandemic-hit economy.

"It's too early to declare victory against the virus. We need to remain vigilant and continue to exercise caution," Yadav said.

The Philippines now has over 3.66 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 57,258 deaths.

